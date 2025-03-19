Sauce is the center of this meatloaf

This meatloaf has more verve than most: The ground meat (in this case turkey, but you can substitute beef or pork) is seasoned with grated orange zest, garlic and Parmesan for maximum oomph. But the real secret lies in the tomato sauce that stripes the center and top of the loaf, which is spiked with red wine. The tangy sauce adds color and complexity to the loaf and helps keep it extra juicy as it bakes. Serve this with mashed potatoes and peas for a classic, comforting meal, then tuck leftover slices into buttered toast the next day for the best meatloaf sandwiches imaginable.

Turkey Meatloaf With Parmesan and Red Wine

Adapted by Melissa Clark

Ingredients:

• Olive oil, for greasing

• 2/3 cup dry red wine

• 1/2 cup crushed tomatoes (or tomato purée or tomato sauce)

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest

• Pinch of crushed red-pepper flakes

• 3 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced

• 2 pounds ground turkey

• 1 1/4 cups panko breadcrumbs

• 3/4 cup grated Parmesan

• 1 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt, plus more as needed

• 1 large egg

• 1/2 cup chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil or cilantro

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan and place it on a rimmed baking sheet.

In a medium bowl, whisk together wine, crushed tomatoes, soy sauce, orange zest, red pepper and 1 minced or grated garlic clove.

In a large bowl, combine the ground turkey, 1 cup panko, cheese, salt, egg, remaining garlic and chopped herbs. Use your fingers to gently combine.

Pack half of the meat mixture in the bottom of the prepared loaf pan. Pour in three-quarters of the wine mixture, reserving about a quarter for the top layer. Cover with the remaining meat mixture. Drizzle with reserved red wine mixture (it may come to the top of the pan, depending on your pan; the baking sheet is there to catch any overflow). Sprinkle the remaining panko on top and season lightly with a little more salt.

Bake the meatloaf until the panko on top is golden brown and the internal temperature reaches 155 degrees, 65 to 75 minutes.

Let cool for a few minutes, then unmold by lifting the meatloaf out of the pan with a spatula (it will have shrunk, so it should be easy to lift out). Slice and serve right away, with some of the juices from the pan if you like. Or, if using for sandwiches, refrigerate overnight and unmold. Slice when it’s cold.

Total time: 1.5 hours, serves 6-8.

© 2025 The New York Times Company