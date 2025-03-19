The dynamic kitchen duo

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Vinegar and olive oil are secret weapons in the kitchen. For Angel Foster, president and certified olive oil sommelier at Island Olive Oil Co., both are key to a healthy lifestyle and flavorful dishes.

Founded in 2014, Island Olive Oil Co. originally had two storefronts — one in Kailua and another in Ward — but both closed during the pandemic and the business is now exclusively online.

Its extra-virgin olive oils are organically farmed and processed. Its team works with olive farms that employ natural pest-control processes that leave no harmful residues behind.

The olive oils from farms in the northern hemisphere — regions like Italy, Greece, Spain and California — are harvested in October. The olive oils from farms in the southern hemisphere — Australia, South Africa and Chile — are harvested in the spring. This ensures each bottle of olive oil is as fresh as possible.

“People are often surprised by the complexity of olive oils,” says Foster. “A mild-intensity EVOO like our Spanish Arbequina ($19.95) is like butter lettuce, perfect for pairing with dishes like fish or fresh fruits. A medium-intensity oil, like our South African Frantoio ($19.95), is crisp like romaine lettuce or a glass of pinot noir, and robust oils, such as the Coratina Premium ($21.95), also from South Africa, have the boldness of a cabernet or peppery arugula.”

The biz also specializes in balsamic condimentos (from $19.95) — aged and flavored vinegars, often infused with fruits or spices for a rich, complex taste.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“To be a true balsamic, it must come from Italy — either Modena or Reggio Emilia,” Foster says.

Island Olive Oil also offers barrel-aged sherry vinegar from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain ($15.96) made with Pedro Ximenez grapes, and French Champagne vinegar ($17.95) known for its remarkable complexity.

Whether drizzled over vegetables or added to marinades, vinegar enhances flavor and is a great alternative to salt for those looking to reduce their sodium intake.

A study published in the Journal of Diabetes Research found that consuming vinegar before a high-carb meal can reduce post-meal blood glucose spikes by about 30%.

My go-to hack is a glass of “fake apple cider” 30 minutes before your biggest meal. Just mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with 16 ounces of sparkling water and a squeeze of lemon juice. Or try my “fake Coke” mocktail by swapping the apple cider vinegar for cherry balsamic vinegar ($19.95). Add a splash of non-alcoholic whiskey and a teaspoon of sweetener for a “Jack and Coke” — without the 9 teaspoons of sugar found in a typical soda.

Island Olive Oil’s 6-pack 60ml Taster Set ($46.95) includes garlic, Tuscan herb and blood orange olive oils, and traditional, fig and cranberry-pear vinegars.

For a tropical twist, try the biz’s Hawaii-inspired white balsamic vinegars ($19.95) in mango, honey-ginger-coconut and pineapple.

Use the “dynamic duo” of olive oil and vinegar to elevate dishes. Swap shoyu for vinegar for a fresh take on tofu poke or drizzle extra-virgin olive oil and Tajín over fresh mango to bring it to life.

Vinegar and olive oil are game changers in the kitchen and beyond. Experience the difference and enjoy 10% off using coupon code “LILLIAN10” at

islandoliveoil.com.