Vintage recipe makes for lovely treat

Also called Danish dream cake (drømmekage), this vintage recipe has a tender cake topped with a “lazy” frosting of butter, brown sugar and coconut. Then the whole cake, still in its pan, is run under the broiler until the brown sugar melts, turning fudgy, and the coconut toasts and singes in spots. It makes for a lovely treat that keeps well, too. The topping, brittle and crunchy on the day it’s baked, gets softer and creamier after sitting at room temperature overnight, where it will last for three days.

Lazy Daisy Cake

Ingredients for the cake:

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for the pan

• 2 large eggs, at room temperature

• 3/4 cup (150 grams) sugar

• 1 cup (128 grams) all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract or 1 teaspoon ground cardamom (optional)

• 1/2 cup (118 milliliters) whole milk

Ingredients for the topping:

• 1/2 cup (113 grams) unsalted butter

• 3/4 cup (165 grams) packed dark or light brown sugar

• 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) whole milk

• Pinch of fine sea or table salt

• 1 1/4 cups (105 grams) shredded coconut (either unsweetened or sweetened)

Directions:

Prepare the cake: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch square or round baking pan and line the bottom with parchment paper, then butter the paper.

Using an electric mixer or beaters, beat the eggs and sugar until fluffy and pale yellow, about 2 minutes. (You can also do this with a wire whisk, though it will take some time and effort.) Beat in flour, baking powder and salt. Beat in vanilla or cardamom, if using.

In a small saucepan, heat the milk and 2 tablespoons butter, stirring until the butter melts and the milk steams, but don’t let the mixture boil (a gentle simmer at the edges of the pan is fine). Pour the hot mixture into the eggs, beating briefly until you have a smooth, runny batter. Pour into the prepared pan.

Bake for 22 to 32 minutes, until the surface is pale golden and the top springs back when lightly pressed with your finger.

While the cake is baking, prepare the topping: In a small saucepan (you can use the same one you used for the milk, and you don’t have to wash it), melt the butter. Add brown sugar, milk and salt, and stir until the mixture comes to a simmer. Turn off the heat and stir in coconut.

When the cake is done, pour the coconut mixture evenly on top and place it under the broiler for 1 to 4 minutes, until the topping is bubbling and browned. Watch it carefully so it doesn’t burn (a few singed coconut shreds are nice).

Transfer to a wire rack to cool before serving. If not serving on the same day, store at room temperature and serve within 2 days.

Total time: 1 hour, serves 8-12.

