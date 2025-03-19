Federal support secured for UH, restoration of 442nd web page

Gov. Josh Green announced Monday that discussions with White House officials have helped secure continued federal funding for the University of Hawaii amid an ongoing civil rights investigation, while also advocating for the restoration of an Army web page honoring the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

UH is among 60 institutions under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights over allegations of antisemitic harassment and discrimination. The scrutiny raised concerns that federal funding could be affected, potentially impacting student programs and research initiatives.

On March 11, Green said he contacted White House officials to clarify UH’s position and ensure it would not face financial penalties.

“I was on the phone to the White House dealing with UH funding at about 4:30 a.m. on March 11. I spoke with high-level administration officials including the Deputy Chief of Staff for the White House and a Director of Intergovernmental Affairs,” Green said. “I explained that while there was a little on-campus conflict during the recent war in Gaza, it paled in comparison to what’s gone on at other universities. We are not an institution that is antisemitic. We’re giving them a letter to fortify our position, but they assured me the University of Hawai‘i is not on the chopping block for antisemitism.”

Federal officials reaffirmed their commitment to civil rights protections while maintaining UH’s funding. Green described the effort as a step to ensure that a misunderstanding did not result in consequences for students.

“I couldn’t stand by and allow a misunderstanding from the government to use civil rights investigations as a tool to undermine our students’ future,” he said. “The University of Hawai‘i is a pillar of opportunity for our local students, and I will always fight to protect access to higher education.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

In a separate matter, Green said he raised concerns with federal officials about the recent removal of an Army web page dedicated to the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The unit, composed mostly of Japanese American soldiers during World War II, is the most decorated of its size in U.S. military history.

Its removal from the Army’s website prompted widespread criticism and calls for reinstatement from multiple groups, including veterans’ organizations and elected officials.

Green raised the issue with federal officials and discussed it during the 73rd Cherry Blossom Festival, where he spoke with Japanese community leaders, including Consul General of Japan Yoshinori Kodama.

“The story of the 442nd is a testament to the resilience and patriotism of Japanese-­American soldiers who fought bravely for a country that once questioned their loyalty,” Green said. “We must never allow their sacrifices to be erased from history.”

The web page has since been restored, ensuring continued recognition of the unit’s contributions.