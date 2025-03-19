Hawaii sees continued growth in solar installations and capacity

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Rooftop solar installations across Hawaiian Electric’s service areas continued to expand in 2024, with 7,976 new systems added, bringing the total to 113,999. This marks a 7.5% increase from the previous year.

Meanwhile, total solar generation capacity — including residential, commercial and grid-scale installations — grew by 13% to 1,410 megawatts.

According to HECO’s latest data, Oahu leads the state in solar adoption, with 78,100 systems installed, followed by Maui with 18,137 and Hawaii island with 17,762.

Most of the installations are residential, accounting for 97% of systems on Oahu, 95% on Hawaii island and 93% in Maui.

However, commercial and grid-scale projects have played a key role in increasing solar capacity, according to HECO in a news release.

Oahu’s total solar generation has now reached 1,009 megawatts, with commercial and grid-scale systems making up 58% of that total, the company said.

On Hawaii island, residential systems contribute a larger share, accounting for 56% of the island’s 176 megawatts of solar power. Maui has 225 megawatts of solar capacity, with a 45% residential and 55% commercial split.

As of the end of 2024, approximately 26% of HECO’s residential customers had installed solar panels, with penetration even higher among single-family homes at 43%.

Long-term data shows a steady upward trajectory in solar adoption. Since 2010, cumulative installed photovoltaic capacity has grown significantly, surpassing 1,400 megawatts at the close of 2024.

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative has also increased its solar energy integration on Kauai.

In 2023, solar power accounted for 38.1% of KIUC’s total electricity generation, with nearly one-third of this energy coming from member-installed rooftop systems.

KIUC’s renewable-energy portfolio, which includes several solar installations, now totals approximately 70.3 MW.

KIUC also offers programs to encourage residential solar adoption, including rebates and loans for solar water-heating systems, aiming to help residents reduce energy costs and support the island’s renewable-­energy objectives.

To support continued expansion, HECO launched its Smart Renewable Energy program in 2024 to simplify the process for homeowners and businesses looking to install solar and battery storage systems.