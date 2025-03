2018 January 26, photo by Craig T. Kojima Friday, January 26, 2018 Get photo of orange cones and barriers erected on Pali Highway in the Nuuanu area, Kailua bound in midst of traffic. Pali is set for roadwork that includes replacing the lights with LEDs and repaving that will last throughout the year, creating traffic woes. Cones near Jack Lane area.

A project to improve street lighting on the mauka/Ewa corner of McCully Street and Kapiolani Boulevard adjacent to the McCully Shopping Center is underway through early April, likely affecting vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area.

The Honolulu Department of Design and Construction and Department of Facility Maintenance said the $37,700 project involves installation of a steel streetlight pole and lighting system near the intersection to illuminate the crosswalk area.

“The new streetlight will enhance nighttime visibility and create a safer pedestrian environment in this high-traffic area,” according to a city news release.

Crews from Paul’s Electrical Contracting LLC plan to conduct the work within the sidewalk area; however, officials said it may be necessary to temporarily block off one lane of McCully Street adjacent to the work site for equipment operation and worker safety.

The project is expected to be completed by April 3, with work taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays. Pedestrian traffic may be redirected to alternate crosswalks or detours set by the contractor. Officials are asking drivers to exercise caution and expect minor delays near the intersection.