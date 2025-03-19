Schatz launches resource hub for federal fallout

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) speaks during a weekly news conference following a Democratic policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 21. Schatz launched a new online guide aimed at helping Hawaii residents affected by recent shifts in federal policies under President Donald Trump’s administration, offering support for immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, veterans and federal workers who have been laid off or otherwise affected.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, on Thursday launched a new online guide aimed at helping Hawaii residents affected by recent shifts in federal policies under President Donald Trump’s administration, offering support for immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, veterans and federal workers who have been laid off or otherwise affected.

“Recent changes to federal policies are having real impacts to federal workers and some of the most vulnerable people in our communities,” Schatz said in a statement. “Whether you’re a federal worker who got fired from your job for no reason or an immigrant who wants to know what your rights are, help is available. I encourage everyone to explore this guide, find resources that may be helpful to you, and share your stories.”

The web page provides direct links for filing whistleblower complaints, information for recently terminated federal employees and resources tailored to the needs of immigrants, LGBTQ+ people and those seeking reproductive care. It also invites residents to share personal accounts of how the shifting federal landscape has affected them.

Schatz’s announcement follows a series of virtual meetings he held with former federal employees and nonprofit organizations in Hawaii that offer critical services, including health care, education and environmental protection, and many have been affected by what Schatz described as Trump and billionaire Elon Musk’s “unprecedented assault on the federal workforce.”

“Hawai‘i’s nonprofits and federal workers care for veterans, protect our national parks and other public lands, and provide essential services that keep people safe and healthy. They serve the public and keep our government running. Instead of recognizing the critical work they do, they have been unfairly and illegally attacked by President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. Hawai‘i’s federal workers and their families deserve better,” Schatz said.

During the meetings, participants detailed how the abrupt termination of federal funding and mass layoffs have harmed local communities and the state’s economy.

Schatz pledged to continue advocating for those affected and emphasized the importance of ensuring that residents have access to available resources as they navigate these challenges.