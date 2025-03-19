Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Schatz launches resource hub for federal fallout

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 12:13 a.m.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) speaks during a weekly news conference following a Democratic policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 21. Schatz launched a new online guide aimed at helping Hawaii residents affected by recent shifts in federal policies under President Donald Trump’s administration, offering support for immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, veterans and federal workers who have been laid off or otherwise affected.