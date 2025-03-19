Tech View: Strong policies, investments crucial to secure food system

Food insecurity affects many Hawaii families. How do we address this issue and create a more sustainable food and agriculture system? To answer these questions, I spoke with Albie Miles, associate professor of sustainable community food systems at the University of Hawaii West Oahu. Miles specializes in the study of diversified farming systems and the structural obstacles to sustainable food systems.

Question: What are the most pressing challenges facing Hawaii’s food and agriculture system today?

Answer: Hawaii faces a range of interconnected challenges that affect the economic, environmental and social well-being of our state. These include high rates of household food insecurity, a lack of food system resilience to disasters, widespread diet-related chronic illnesses — especially among Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations — environmental degradation caused by industrial agriculture, pesticide exposure in some communities and the affordability of local food. Compounding these are the economic viability of our producers and the urgent need for climate change adaptation.

Q: Can you elaborate on food insecurity in the state?

A: Food insecurity is a significant issue in Hawaii. A 2023 study by Hawaii Food Bank found that nearly 30% of households experience chronic food insecurity, with the rates climbing to almost 40% among Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations. The situation is particularly dire for children — in 2024, 1 in 3 households with children reported instances where kids did not have enough food to support healthy growth and educational development.

Q: Hawaii’s reliance on imported food is well known. How does this affect food system resilience and disaster preparedness?

A: Hawaii imports 85% to 90% of its food, leaving us highly vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions, natural disasters and rising transportation costs. Most critical infrastructure — such as ports, fuel imports, power generation and food storage facilities — is concentrated on Oahu’s South Shore, making us particularly susceptible during emergencies. A recent statewide study revealed low household emergency preparedness in terms of stored food, water and medicine. Additionally, there is minimal in-state commercial or emergency food storage and limited coordination between public agencies and the private sector for disaster response.

Q: How can Hawaii address the environmental challenges in agriculture?

A: Conventional agricultural practices have led to soil degradation, erosion and the continued use of restricted-use pesticides that pose risks to public health and the environment. Transitioning to organic, regenerative and climate-smart agricultural practices is an important step. This includes adopting less intensive animal and crop management practices and supporting investments in the state Department of Agriculture’s biosecurity program to tackle invasive species.

Q: Many residents find locally grown food unaffordable. What can be done to make it more accessible?

A: We need policies that support farmers, such as incentives for conservation agriculture, improved infrastructure and institutional purchasing programs. Simultaneously, programs like federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and WIC (Women, Infants and Children nutrition program), along with local initiatives like Double Up Food Bucks, can enhance the purchasing power of low-income families to access at least some local foods.

Q: What key challenges do farmers face in Hawaii, including fulfilling the mandate of providing local foods for the Department of Education?

A: The high costs of production make it difficult for local growers to achieve economic viability while competing with cheaper imports. For the DOE, these challenges are compounded by a lack of leadership on sourcing local foods and limited federal reimbursements for the school meal program, which leaves little room to prioritize local purchasing. Encouragingly, research shows that international and mainland visitors, as well as local residents, are willing to pay a premium for local products. Tapping into these higher-value markets could provide the financial boost growers need to build a more sustainable food system.

Q: What role can policy play in tackling these challenges?

A: Robust food policies and investments are key to tackling the range of issues I have mentioned. State Sen. Mike Gabbard’s resolution SR 111, SD 1, advanced a state-level food system planning framework, which brought together agencies like the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Health and the University of Hawaii to help craft a food system planning framework.

Q: What gives you hope for the future of Hawaii’s food systems?

A: The establishment of the Ke o Mau Center for Sustainable Island Food Systems at UH, led by Noah Lincoln and me, will also advance research and education to promote sustainability. From local food system summits to traditional farming restoration projects, Hawaii is making important strides.

Rob Kay, a Honolulu-based writer, covers technology and sustainability for Tech View and is the creator of fijiguide.com. Email him at Robert fredkay@gmail.com.

