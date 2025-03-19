Hawaii Grown: Isle athletes at ASU, Oklahoma star in baseball, softball
Arizona State infielder Nu’u Contrades had two three-hit games in wins over TCU and scored six runs. Shown here, Contrades drops his bat after an RBI single against Ohio State during the second inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16.
Oklahoma’s Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, above, got two hits in each of the three games against Arkansas, while hitting two homers and driving in seven runs. Shown here, McEnroe-Marinas hits a home run during the OU softball Oklahoma Battle Series game at Love’s Field in Norman, Okla., on Oct. 2.