Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 81° Today's Paper

Hawaii GrownSports

Hawaii Grown: Isle athletes at ASU, Oklahoma star in baseball, softball

By Jerry Campany

Today Updated 3:13 p.m.

Editors' Picks

MICHAEL CHOW / THE REPUBLIC / USA TODAY via IMAGN IMAGES Arizona State infielder Nu’u Contrades had two three-hit games in wins over TCU and scored six runs. Shown here, Contrades drops his bat after an RBI single against Ohio State during the second inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

MICHAEL CHOW / THE REPUBLIC / USA TODAY via IMAGN IMAGES

Arizona State infielder Nu’u Contrades had two three-hit games in wins over TCU and scored six runs. Shown here, Contrades drops his bat after an RBI single against Ohio State during the second inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16.

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY via IMAGN IMAGES / 2024 Oklahoma’s Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, above, got two hits in each of the three games against Arkansas, while hitting two homers and driving in seven runs. Shown here, McEnroe-Marinas hits a home run during the OU softball Oklahoma Battle Series game at Love’s Field in Norman, Okla., on Oct. 2.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY via IMAGN IMAGES / 2024

Oklahoma’s Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, above, got two hits in each of the three games against Arkansas, while hitting two homers and driving in seven runs. Shown here, McEnroe-Marinas hits a home run during the OU softball Oklahoma Battle Series game at Love’s Field in Norman, Okla., on Oct. 2.

MICHAEL CHOW / THE REPUBLIC / USA TODAY via IMAGN IMAGES Arizona State infielder Nu’u Contrades had two three-hit games in wins over TCU and scored six runs. Shown here, Contrades drops his bat after an RBI single against Ohio State during the second inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16.
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY via IMAGN IMAGES / 2024 Oklahoma’s Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, above, got two hits in each of the three games against Arkansas, while hitting two homers and driving in seven runs. Shown here, McEnroe-Marinas hits a home run during the OU softball Oklahoma Battle Series game at Love’s Field in Norman, Okla., on Oct. 2.