No. 1 Kamehameha edges No. 8 ‘Iolani with run in seventh

Kaulana Quinlan drove in two runs, including a go-ahead RBI single to score pinch runner Ryeder Takahashi in the top of the seventh inning as No. 1 Kamehameha escaped with a 6-5 win over No. 8 ‘Iolani on Tuesday afternoon at Ala Wai Community Park.

The Warriors played error-free ball, while two ‘Iolani errors led to two unearned runs in another ILH thriller.

“ ‘Iolani always plays us tough. We always have a hard time with them because of their talent and coaching. They’re just good ballplayers,” Kamehameha coach Daryl Kitagawa said. “We had some bad at-bats, but they dug deep and found a way to win, doing it with each other and supporting each other, too.”

Facing ‘Iolani’s fourth pitcher, Oni Dawson, Dillon Andres led off the seventh with an infield single, and Takahashi replaced him. Takahashi advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Cade Wehrsig and took third base after tagging up on a fly ball to center by Isaiah Aliksa. Quinlan then singled to left on a 1-1 pitch to give the Warriors the lead.

“I was looking for something up, something I could drive. Just get the run in. There were two outs, so I had to find a way,” Quinlan said.

He was also superb defensively, with a diving catch on a bunt attempt by Treyden Chong Kee in the second inning.

Kai Kaneshiro closed with two innings in relief, earning the win. The right-hander fanned four and walked one, allowing one run on two hits by the hot-hitting Raiders. Greyson Osbun started and went 31⁄3 innings. He allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Kaneshiro praised Kumu Emiole Ohai. The seniors swept the awards at the Kamehameha Schools Song Contest over the weekend.

“I’d like to shout out our song contest director. He’s a GOAT. He’s really good,” Kaneshiro said.

‘Iolani dropped to 1-2 in league play (10-6 overall) despite outhitting Kamehameha 9-4. Raiders pitchers issued eight bases on balls and hit two batters.

“We’ve just got to keep working. It’s a long year. Show up to work tomorrow and get back at it, building consistency,” Raiders coach Kurt Miyahira said. “Hat’s off to Kamehameha. That pitching staff will keep coaches up at night.”

Kamehameha has sole possession of first place in the ILH at 3-0 (17-4 overall). The Warriors play at Mid-Pacific on Thursday and meet Maryknoll on Saturday at Ala Wai. ‘Iolani plays Saint Louis on Thursday at Ala Wai.

‘Iolani shortstop Mana Lau Kong led off the bottom of the first inning launching the first pitch deep off the light pole for a double. Chase Thompson drilled a two-out home run over the right-field fence to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead.

Kamehameha took the lead with four runs in the top of the second frame. With the bases loaded, Quinlan’s single to center brought Andres home. With the sacks still filled, Logan Akaka doubled to deep left, plating Wehrsig and Aliksa to give Kamehameha a 3-2 lead. After Cade Nakama walked Mahiehie Kawai to re-load the bases, the Raiders replaced him with Noah Chong. With one out, Taj Uyehara walked on four pitches, forcing in Quinlan from third base for a 4-2 Warriors lead.

‘Iolani’s Jaden Anzai singled with one out in the bottom of the second inning and scored on Nalu Kane’s double to center, cutting the margin to one run.

In the top of the fourth, Kamehameha had runners at the corners when Uyehara grounded into a forceout at second base, beating the throw to first to avoid an inning-ending double play. Kawai scored on the play to open Kamehameha’s lead to 5-3.

Osbun did not walk a batter until the bottom of the fourth, when he plunked Dawson, then walked Anzai. After a sacrifice bunt by Kane, Osbun walked Ethan Akagi on four pitches to load the bases and was replaced by Pono Kong.

With Lau Kong at the plate, Kong’s wild pitch allowed pinch runner Aaron Kogasaka to score on a close play at home plate, cutting Kamehameha’s lead to 5-4. Judah Ota then lined out to first base, where Andres snagged the ball and stepped on the bag, doubling up Lau Kong to end the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, the potential tying run was on third base with a 2-0 count on Kasyn Amazaki when Kaneshiro took the mound. He struck out Amazaki and retired Anzai on a grounder to third, ending the threat.

In the bottom of the sixth. Kane singled to left with one out and advanced to third base on a single to center by Akagi. Lau Kong grounded out to second, scoring Kane to make it 5-all.