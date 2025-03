Scoreboard – March 19, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

ILH: 7 a.m. at Pali Golf Course.

OIA: 11:15 a.m. Barbers Point Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Pac-Five at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Punahou I-AA vs. Hanalani, 4:15 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA East: Kailua at McKinley; Kaiser vs. Farrington at Kalakaua District Park courts; Roosevelt at Castle; Moanalua vs. Kahuku at BYU-Hawaii courts. Matches start at 1 p.m.

OIA West: Waialua at Mililani; Kapolei vs. Waipahu at Central Oahu Regional Park courts; Campbell vs. Aiea at Pearlridge courts. Matches start at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East boys: Kaiser at Kaimuki; Castle at McKinley; Moanalua at Kalaheo; Kalani at Farrington; Roosevelt at Kahuku. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. Also: Anuenue at Kailua (varsity only at 5:30 p.m.)

OIA West boys: Pearl City at Nanakuli. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Pac-Five vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Hawaiian Mission at Damien, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Punahou I at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Island Pacific at ‘Iolani I-AA, 6 p.m.; Assets (PBA) at Kamehameha I-AA, 6:30 p.m.; Hanalani at Punahou I-AA, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Mililani; Leilehua at Radford; Campbell at Waialua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m. at Kamehameha.