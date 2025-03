Television and radio – March 19, 2025

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

MLB: Regular Season

Dodgers vs. Cubs 12:10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Dodgers vs. Cubs 12:10 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Baseball: MLB Spring Training

Yankees vs. Phillies 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Guardians vs. Angels 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Guardians vs. Angels 10 a.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

Giants vs. Royals 3 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Basketball: NBA

Pistons at Heat 1:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Nuggets at Lakers 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

Nuggets at Lakers 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Basketball: NCAA Men’s Tournament, First Four

Mount St. Mary’s vs. American 12:40 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

Xavier vs. Texas 3:10 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

Basketball: NCAA Women’s Tournament, First Four

Princeton vs. Iowa State 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Southern vs. UC San Diego 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Basketball: NIT, First Round

Dayton at Florida Atlantic 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Northern Iowa at SMU 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Utah Valley at San Francisco 5 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Loyola-Chicago at San Jose State 5 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Golf

DP World: Singapore Classic 7 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Hockey: NHL

Avalanche at Maple Leafs 1 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

Kraken at Wild 3:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

Tennis

WTA Miami Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

THURSDAY

TIME TV CH HT

Auto Racing

F-1 Chinese Grand Prix, sprint qualifying 9:25 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Baseball: MLB Spring Training

Phillies vs. Braves 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels vs. White Sox 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels vs. White Sox 10 a.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

Rangers vs. Padres 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Rangers vs. Padres 3:30 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA

Baseball: College

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Florida State at Miami 1 p.m. ACC NA /251 261

Tennessee at Alabama 1:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Basketball: NBA

Nets at Pacers 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

Bulls at Kings 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

Bucks at Lakers 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

Basketball: NCAA Men’s Tournament, First Round

Creighton vs. Louisville 6:15 a.m. KGMB 7 7

High Point vs. Purdue 6:40 a.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

Montana vs. Wisconsin 7:30 a.m. TNT 43/553 125

SIU Edwardsville vs. Houston 8:00 a.m. TBS 28/551 121

Alabama State vs. Auburn 8:50 a.m. KGMB 7 7

McNeese vs. Clemson 9:15 a.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

VCU vs. BYU 10:05 a.m. TNT 43/553 125

Georgia vs. Gonzaga 10:35 a.m. TBS 28/551 121

Wofford vs. Tennessee 12:50 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

Arkansas vs. Kansas 1:10 p.m. KGMB 7 7

Yale vs. Texas A&M 1:25 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

Drake vs. Missouri 1:35 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

Utah State vs. UCLA 3:25 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

Omaha vs. St. John’s 3:45 p.m. KGMB 7 7

UC San Diego vs. Michigan 4 p.m. TBS 28/551 121

UNC Wilmington vs. Texas Tech 4:10 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126

Basketball: NCAA Women’s Tournament, First Four

Washington vs. Columbia 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

William & Mary vs. High Point 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Golf

PGA: Valspar Championship 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

DP World: Singapore Classic 7 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Hockey: NHL

Kings at Blackhawks 2:30 p.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

Soccer: UEFA Nations League

Armenia vs. Georgia 6:50 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Turkey vs. Hungary 6:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Netherlands vs. Spain 9:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Croatia vs. France 9:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Tennis

WTA Miami Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

Wrestling: NCAA Men’s Championship

First Round 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Second Round 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

Men’s First Four: Mount St. Mary’s vs. American 12:40 p.m. 1500-AM

Men’s First Four: Xavier vs. Texas 3:10 p.m. 1500-AM

NBA: Nuggets at Lakers 4 p.m. 990-AM

THURSDAY

TIME STATION

NCAA Men’s Basketball: Creighton vs. Louisville 6:15 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

NCAA Men’s Basketball: McNeese vs. Clemson 9:15 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

NCAA Men’s Basketball: VCU vs. BYU 10:05 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

NCAA Men’s Basketball: Arkansas vs. Kansas 1:10 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

WBIT: Hawaii at UNLV 3:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM</ td>

NCAA Men’s BKB: UC San Diego vs. Michigan 4 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM