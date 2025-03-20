Arizona Burn Center discharges 5 Aliamanu fireworks victims

The remaining five patients from the fatal explosion of illegal aerial fireworks in Aliamanu that killed six and left dozens injured have been fully discharged from the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix, and will return to Hawaii in the weeks and months to come.

Dr. Kevin Foster, director of the burn center at Valleywise Health Medical Center, saidat today’s press conference that the over the past month, the remaining five of six patients transported by military jet Jan. 4 are undergoing acute therapy in Phoenix.

All are “doing very well physically, emotionally and psychologically,” and two patients will be discharged from therapy very soon, he said.

“Our hospital and our hospital system accepted these patients with no questions asked and they bent over backwards to help us take care of them,” Foster said. “The medical team at the burn center is second to none and I’m very proud to be a member of that team.”

The patients were transported to the center Jan. 4 following a deadly firework explosion New Year’s Day when a “cake” filled with about 50 individual cartridges of aerial fireworks fell on its side and shot into a cache of illegal fireworks, detonating them.

Kevin Vallesteros, 29, was transported to the burn center Jan. 4 with the five discharged patients, but died Jan. 28 in Arizona while in an induced medical coma. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser previously reported he had suffered burns to over 82% of his body.

The remaining five were also transported in critical condition, incubated, put on breathing machines, received fluid and underwent medically induced comas, Foster said. They later required multiple surgeries — one received up to 12, Foster said.

“Burn injuries are just about the worst thing that can happen to someone,” Foster said. “There’s something about the burn being from an accident that really affects human beings adversely, and I think all of these patients are going to have to deal with that and are dealing with that right now.”

The Jan. 1 explosion has led to at least 12 arrests and a crackdown by lawmakers to curb local proliferation of illegal aerial fireworks.

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs and Finance Committees passed Senate Bill 1324 with amendments that would heighten penalties for firework-related offenses.