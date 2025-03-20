Hawaii Island sees uptick in DUI arrests

The Hawaii Police Department arrested 15 motorists from March 10 through Monday for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, with two of them being involved in a traffic crash.

The weekly total brings the DUI total to 201 arrests made in 2025, compared to the 197 made this time last year — a 2% increase from last year, Hawaii island police said in a statement Wednesday.

Eleven of the 15 arrests made the week of March 10 came from the Kona area, three from Hilo and one from Puna.

For the year-to-date data, Hilo had the highest amount of DUI arrests with 79, followed by Kona’s 71 and Puna’s 33.

However, the number of major crashes at this time of year decreased 3.3% from last year as the department’s traffic services section reported 202 major crashes so far this year, compared with last year’s 209 major crashes.

Hawaii police said DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.