HTA scrambles to fill void after departure of another president and CEO

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority has appointed Caroline Anderson as its new interim president and CEO following the resignation of its current interim top leader Daniel Naho’opi’i, who had been in the role for the past 18 months.

Naho’opi’i, who ends his tenure Friday at HTA, had been the agency’s 11th top leader since the state Legislature created the HTA in 1998.

Naho’opi’i was HTA chief administrative officer when he took over duties for former HTA President and CEO John De Fries, who left HTA on Sept. 15, 2023, at the close of his three-year contract. He also took on the duties of chief brand officer last year after Kalani Ka‘ana‘ana was named chief stewardship officer.

HTA board Chair Mufi Hannemann said in a statement Thursday, “Daniel’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding HTA through a transformative period with integrity and vision,” Hannemann said.

Hannemann added that he has a strong working relationship with Anderson, and called her “the ideal choice to lead us as interim President & CEO. I know she has the skills and deep knowledge of all facets of the HTA.”

Nahoʻopiʻi is leaving HTA to join JLL’s Global Tourism & Destination Advisory Group as lead for industry data and research.

His departure follows a January decision by Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director James Kunane Tokioka to hold up the HTA board’s executive search for a new president and CEO over salary considerations raised by Gov. Josh Green.

Executive search firm Bishop & Co. had advertised the job at $300,000, the level set by the HTA board. But Tokioka said Green would not approve a hire that makes more than $188,800, which aligns with the salary parameters for lieutenant governor.

Naho‘opi‘i’s departure leaves Anderson, HTA director of planning, also serving as HTA’s interim chief administrative officer and as its interim president and CEO. Her appointment is temporary until the board takes formal action.

Anderson has more than 20 years of tourism leadership experience, and played a key role in developing and implementing HTA’s Destination Management Action Plans, which manage tourism impacts in communities.

“With the support of our dedicated staff, board, legislature, and industry partners, we will continue promoting Hawaii globally, supporting Maui’s recovery, and strengthening our commitment to destination stewardship,” she said.

This latest personnel change follows the recent departure of Ilihia Gionson, who had served as HTA’s public affairs officer, a role that has now been temporarily assumed by Kalani Ka‘ana‘ana, HTA chief stewardship officer.