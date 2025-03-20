Lava fountains up to 700 feet return to Kilauea’s summit caldera

Lava fountains reaching up to 700 feet high returned to the summit caldera of Kilauea today.

Scientists at Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said that “episode 14” of the ongoing eruption began Wednesday morning with lava flow “effusion” from the north vent of Halemaumau crater. Sustained fountaining began today at 6:30 a.m. from the south vent and reached heights of 500 to 700 feet later in the morning.

The current on-again, off-again eruption began Dec. 13 with each episode of Halemaumau lava fountaining lasting for 13 hours to 8 days, and the episodes being separated by pauses in eruptive activity for less than 24 hours to 12 days, according to HVO.

Kilauea’s current eruption in Halemaumau crater within Kaluapele, the summit caldera, began on Dec. 23 and has remained within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, with no significant activity along Kilauea’s east and southwest rift zones.

Hazards from the eruption include vog, or volcanic smog, downwind of Kilauea, Pele’s hair and other volcanic fragments from lava fountains. Pele’s hair are strands of volcanic glass often produced by lava fountaining, according to HVO.

———

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Vog information can be found at https://vog.ivhhn.org.