Tesla removed from Vancouver Auto Show over safety concerns

Tesla was removed from the Vancouver International Auto Show in Canada because of safety concerns, the event organizers said today.

“The Vancouver International Auto Show has removed Tesla as a participant in this week’s event, after the automaker was provided multiple opportunities to voluntarily withdraw,” Eric Nicholl, executive director for the auto show said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The safety concerns come as protesters across the United States stage demonstrations targeting Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, who is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency’s move to shrink the federal government.

“The Vancouver Auto Show’s primary concern is the safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff,” Nicholl said.

Toronto on Monday stopped providing financial incentives for Tesla vehicles purchased as taxis or ride shares due to escalating trade tensions between Canada and the United States.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The city’s mayor told Reuters that the decision was meant to target Musk, a close adviser to the U.S. president. Trump has called for Canada’s annexation and imposed tariffs on Canadian products, angering Canadians.

Separately, today, Tesla recalled roughly all of its Cybertrucks in the U.S. to fix an issue with an exterior panel that could detach while driving.