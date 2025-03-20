Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> USC volleyball player Jack Deuchar, a Punahou alumnus, had six kills in a sweep of Penn State, 13 in a sweep of Ball State and 15 with five aces in a four-set victory over Hawaii to earn a spot on the Outrigger Invitational all-tournament team last week. The Hawaii Grown Report on Page B2 credited a different player.