Letter: Bring down temperature or risk second Civil War

Over the past decade, there has been a tremendous amount of outrageous and uncivilized behavior because of opposing political views. But I don’t recall the recent levels of violence, arson and negative news reporting happening during the 1960s and 1970s.

It has gotten so bad that family members and old friends have turned against each other. The damage strongly appears to be permanent.

As a returning Vietnam War veteran, my own family wouldn’t pick me up at the airport because they were Vietnam War protesters.

If people want to have a peaceful nation, courtesy and respect must return, with softer words of protest. Otherwise, there may very well be a second American Civil War. People can believe what they choose to believe, but they shouldn’t force others to follow.

The First Amendment ensures free articulation of all points of view, not the silencing of opposition.

Keoni Ronald May

Punchbowl

