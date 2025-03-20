Letter: Stop painting Germany as an unstable aggressor

In a recent column, Matt K. Lewis states that “Germany is rearming, which — if you’ve read even a single history book published after 1945 — might make you a bit uneasy” (“Trump squanders century’s worth of U.S. power in days,” Star-Advertiser, Insight, March 9).

Since the inception of its constitution in 1949, West Germany (and since 1990, reunified Germany) has been a strong democracy. My country is the most loyal ally the USA could ask for. Yes, we had our differences, but the channels of communication stayed open and we always found common ground.

We have always been thankful to the USA for its help after 1945: from the Marshall Plan to President George H.W. Bush’s steadfast support for reunification. My country would not be where it is today if it had not been for the USA.

Please stop insinuating that the Deutsche Reich of 1933-1945 is comparable to the Germany of 2025. We have learned from our terrible mistakes.

Sabine Haarmann

Makiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter