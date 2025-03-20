Letter: Ticket cameras’ impact on insurance is unclear

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As a driver and car owner, I am concerned about the possible effects of red-light and speeding camera tickets on my auto insurance premiums. Do all insurance companies have access to such ticket records? Are they allowed to adjust premiums based on the vehicle cited or the owner of the vehicle despite having no way to identify the driver responsible for the infraction?

If so, the insurance companies have just been granted a windfall profit by our politicians, especially with the minimal 5 mph leeway provided.

An online search did not provide definitive answers since local laws, extent of infraction, owner’s past record, vehicle history and company involved may all affect the outcome.

Gerald Ching

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter