Off the news: Resources for Hawaii workers hit by fed cuts

Out of concern for Hawaii residents affected by federal job and budget cuts, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz has launched an online guide: Resources For Those Impacted by Recent Changes to Federal Policies. The link is bannered across the top of his webpage, at schatz.senate.gov.

The guide provides information on filing an employee complaint or whistleblower complaint, along with info for veterans, immigrants, LGBTQ+ people and those seeking reproductive care. It also invites residents to share personal accounts of how the shifting federal landscape has affected them.