Hilo man charged with possession, attempted distribution of meth

Alfred Silva, 47, of Hilo has been charged with possession and attempted distribution of methamphetamine.

Silva was contacted by police for traffic violations while he was operating a Jeep Wrangler on Wednesday, Hawaii island police said. Police later obtained a vehicle search warrant and recovered over 320 grams of methamphetamine, more than 30 clean and unused Ziploc packets, a glass smoking pipe, and a scale.

Silva made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court this afternoon. His bail was maintained at $220,000 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary on Monday.

Silva is charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree (possess one ounce of methamphetamine or more), attempted promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree (attempt to distribute one-eighth ounce of methamphetamine or more), and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.

Promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree and attempted promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree are both Class A felony offenses which carry a penalty of either a 20-year prison term or 10 years probation and up to 24 months in jail.