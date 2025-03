Canadians have reached out to Gov. Josh Green and Hawaii tourism officials to let them know they will be canceling trips, citing President Donald Trump’s policies toward Canada. Visitors relaxed on Waikiki’s Kuhio Beach earlier this month.

A small sample of once-loyal Hawaii visitors from Canada have written to Gov. Josh Green and Hawaii tourism officials that they canceled their latest trips to the islands because of President Donald Trump’s comments and actions toward their country.

In announcing their breakup with Hawaii as a tourist destination — at least while Trump’s in office — Canadians essentially said:

It’s not you, Hawaii.

It’s your president and his disparaging comments about our country, his pledge to annex us as America’s 51st state and inexplicable attacks on your country’s largest trading partner through on-again, off-again tariffs that already have disrupted both economies and threaten to further increase costs for everyday staples for citizens of both of our nations.

During the COVID era, Canada jockeyed with Japan in leading foreign travel to Hawaii.

Then in January, Canadians represented Hawaii’s leading foreign tourism market.

The sudden change in attitude from Canadian visitors occurs as Trump and his administration continue their purge of thousands of federal jobs and programs and millions of dollars in badly needed federal funding. The cuts already are causing turmoil and uncertainty in Hawaii’s nonprofit sector that serves the needy, along with other threats to once-reliable social programs such as Social Security, food stamps, Medicaid, Medicare, Veterans Administration services and more.

State and county officials continue to scramble to figure out how to plug any potential gaps in the so-called safety net for island residents.

The messages from Canadians who have already canceled their trips offer a reminder that Trump and his policies are hurting Hawaii’s largest economic driver, tourism.

Some Canadians canceled their repeat trips to the islands during their cold winter months, when Hawaii has historically seen the bulk of its Canadian travel.

One former visitor who signed his correspondence only as “Fred” wrote to the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau:

“I realize Hawaii is a blue state, but in view of President Trump’s threats towards my country regarding a 25% tariff, and worse, forcing Canada to be the 51st state, I am canceling my intent to visit Hawaii for two weeks en route to Sydney, Australia this coming February. Furthermore I will not be using United Airlines.

“There are repercussions when you threaten your friends and neighbours. His actions will hurt both you and us.”

This week, the Washington Post reported similar correspondence from once-loyal Canadian travelers who have similarly announced in writing their reasons for canceling their visits to U.S. travel destinations across the mainland — from Oregon to Florida.

The Post did not cite any Canadian cancellations to Hawaii.

But correspondence to Green and the HVCB reviewed by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser also blames Trump and his policies toward Canada.

On Tuesday, Green received an email directly from a repeat Canadian visitor who wrote:

“In light of the US government’s stated goal of annexing Canada to become the 51st state and abandonment of its negotiated trade agreement with Canada, I felt it warranted to provide feedback to you that I, as a Canadian, have cancelled an upcoming planned trip to your state. I expected to spend over $10,000 while in Hawaii. We are regular travellers to your state, however the rhetoric towards Canada has forced me to reconsider travel to the US. I anticipate it will take a long time before considering future US travel plans.”

Another sent to Green’s “Constituent Services Team” reads:

“It is with a heavy heart that I have cancelled our family’s yearly trip to Maui. I tried to convince myself that Hawaii was not really ‘American’ and it is a ‘blue’ state. Please fight for your country, and when it turns back to sanity, I will return to your beautiful islands. You might want to consider becoming a province of Canada, but not to worry, we would never annex your state.”

And yet another sent to Green’s team hinted at a broader ripple for Hawaii’s Canadian tourism sector:

“We cannot in good conscience continue to support your economy when your president and federal government (are) attacking the Canadian economy and our sovereignty. As such we will be spending our travel dollars in other countries until the hostilities cease. I know we are but one family but I know most of my countryman feel the same way so I suspect your state and many others will acutely feel the impact of Canadians boycotting the USA in the years to come. Please do all you can to stop the insanity your president is performing on my country.”

Colin Wood was born and raised in Toronto, where he works promoting Canadian travel to Hawaii on behalf of the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

It’s unusual for Canadians to reach out in writing to Hawaii’s governor and tourism officials about their frustrations with Trump, Wood said.

“But these are unprecedented times,” he said. “It’s coming from a place of frustration. … I’ve never seen anything quite like it before.”

In a text to the Star-­Advertiser, HTA Chair Mufi Hannemann wrote:

“The tariffs issue has created great uncertainty for Canadian travelers, and while it’s still too early to determine the full impact, we are cognizant of the challenges ahead.

“Hawaii has enjoyed a strong and unique relationship with Canada, built on shared values and a deep appreciation for our islands,” Hannemann wrote. “We remain committed to working closely with our partners to ensure that Hawaii remains a welcoming and attractive destination for our Canadian visitors despite these economic and political headwinds.”

Asked about any message specifically to other Canadians thinking of joining their fellow countrymen in canceling their visits to Hawaii because of Trump, Hannemann texted back:

“Aloha to our Canadian friends. Despite the current political and economic uncertainties, our bond with Canada remains strong and we are grateful for your continued love for Hawaii. We welcome you with warm hospitality, breathtaking landscapes, and rich culture. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

At the state Capitol, legislators already have been warned that Hawaii’s economic forecast has been downgraded because of the uncertainty over Trump policies — and because tourism remains sluggish.

And now, once-reliable Canadian visitors are not only staying away but canceling bookings, adding to the concerns of an economic slowdown.

Would-be return visitor Geoff Higdon of St. John’s, Newfoundland, wrote to the HVCB that he canceled his weeklong visit to Waikiki last month.

“We had an upcoming stay at the Romer House Waikiki from February 7-15 … at a cost of $2700 US, but are regrettably cancelling our trip to Hawaii because of threats by the US president to introduce economic pressures in the forms of tariffs on Canadian goods on Canada on February 1. The exchange rate from the US to Canada is also at one of the lowest points it’s been in nearly 40 years.

“We love Hawaii and the incredible people and this would have been our third trip to the island. It breaks our heart to change our plans, but as Canadians, it’s difficult to justify spending nearly $10,000 between car, hotel, restaurants, and activities in the US tourism economy when President Trump plans to add a 25% tariff to all Canadian exports. We hope to return to the islands again soon.

“I sent this email so you can make a note of the impact to your business these economic pressures on Canada are going to have, and if you see an increase in cancellations or decrease in Canadian travellers, you can perhaps share with your government representatives. I have also CC’ed some of the emails from the Hawaii Tourism Authority for their own record.

“We love our American friends and neighbours south, especially our Hawaiian ʻohana, and hope we can visit when times are different,” Higdon wrote.

“We spent Christmas in Maui last year to be part of the vital tourism economy that they desperately needed following the tragic fires earlier in the year, so it truly does hurt to cancel our trip.”