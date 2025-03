A measure targeting the riders of electric bicycles, mopeds and motorcycles who perform stunts on public streets or roadways has successfully steered its way through the Honolulu City Council.

The Council voted unanimously Wednesday to adopt Bill 61, which is aimed at curbing wheelies — when, the measure states, the front wheel of an e-bike, moped or motorcycle is raised so that the vehicle is balanced for a moment on its rear wheel or wheels — while riding in public on Oahu.

The bill would, however, allow such stunts to be performed as part of a parade, tournament or other activity permitted by the city. The anti­-wheelies legislation does not include human-powered, non-motorized bicycles, city officials say.

But before the vote, the new measure received criticism from at least one member of the public — namely, due to Honolulu Police Department already having the power to cite for reckless driving violations on city streets.

“So it seems like this bill is actually unnecessary,” Hawaii Kai resident Natalie Iwasa told the panel. “And I’m a bit concerned that if you pass it, then what about other types of reckless driving?”

“Do we have to have a separate bill for those types of issues as well, like swerving, or whatever people are doing out on the roadways that is dangerous?” she added. “I’m not so sure this is really needed.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Council Vice Chair Matt Weyer — who co-sponsored Bill 61 with Radiant Cordero — said the new measure would be “a tool in the toolkit that came from our community conversations, particularly those involved in Neighborhood Security Watch, and doing a lot of work with our law enforcement.”

Responding that it will help improve the situation, he said, “This isn’t going to solve all of our e-bike issues. Whether it’s in this particular bill — or any criminal (or) civil type violation law that we look at — I think are useful approaches,” he said, along with making sure the laws passed are easy to enforce and easy to move through the judiciary.”

In a written statement after the meeting, Cordero said, “E-bike accidents have become increasingly common across the island, and many concerned constituents have contacted me about the growing and dangerous trend of performing wheelies on our streets.”

“This bill prohibiting wheelies aims to directly address these reckless behaviors and sends a strong message that the safety of our community is an absolute priority,” she added.

Bill 61 is similar to another Council measure that promotes greater e-bike regulation.

Bill 52 — sponsored last year by Council members Augie Tulba and Tyler Dos Santos-Tam — was largely aimed at e-bike usage on Oahu streets, often by underage children.

The bill asserts e-bikes exceeding 750 watts are prohibited on public roads, highways, alleys, paths or trails. The measure mandates that riders under 18 years of age wear a helmet.

The measure — like Bill 61 — requires riders to keep both wheels on the ground, remain properly seated, and avoid dangerous maneuvers. And, like Bill 61, the legislation prohibits exhibition riding, such as wheelies and standing on handlebars, unless part of an authorized event.

On Feb. 18, Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 52 into law.

These related measures come as more e-bike accidents and fatalities occur on Oahu.

An underage e-bike rider died from her injuries after colliding with a car in Ewa Beach on Feb. 27.

At about 4 p.m. that day, the 7-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a collision that occurred at the intersection of Kauwili and Laupapa streets, HPD’s Traffic Division stated.

The girl was traveling westbound on Laupapa, and attempted to make a left turn with an e-bike onto Kauwili when she turned into the path of a motorist and was struck by the car. She was not wearing a helmet, police said.

According to the Hawaii Bicycling League, Hawaii law requires the operator of a low-speed e-bike to be at least 15 years old.