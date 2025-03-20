On the Move: Clint Riley

Thursday, March 20, 2025
The Honolulu Museum of Art has named Clint Riley chief advancement officer. Riley joins the museum with experience in fundraising, strategic planning and arts management. He previously served as a consultant with M. Gale, chief executive officer of Texas Center for Arts + Academics, as well as holding positions with the Santa Fe Opera, Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts and Dallas Theater Center.
