AI robots might be the key to caring for Japan’s elderly
REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON / FEB. 18
Yukiko Namekata, a resident at an elder care facility in Tokyo run by Zenkoukai, and her caregiver follow the movement of a miniature humanoid robot called PALRO. At top, AIREC, an artificial intelligence-driven humanoid robot, demonstrates a maneuver for turning a patient on his side at Waseda University’s laboratory.
REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON / FEB. 17
A researcher at Waseda University’s laboratory in Tokyo, Japan, plays an elderly patient to demonstrate how AIREC, an artificial intelligence-driven humanoid robot, can roll a person to their side to change a diaper or prevent bedsores.
REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON / FEB. 17
AIREC, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven humanoid robot, demonstrates a manoeuvre for changing diapers or preventing bedsores with a researcher at Waseda University’s laboratory in Tokyo, Japan.