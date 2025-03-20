Hawaii Beat: 2 honored in water polo and tennis

Thursday, March 20, 2025
74°
Today's Paper
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
•
Updated
11:45 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
UH’S DOYLE CLAIMS WEEKLY WATER POLO HONOR
Hawaii attacker Bernadette Doyle was named Big West Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Doyle, a senior from Auckland, New Zealand, scored three goals, including the sudden-death overtime winner, as Hawaii beat visiting Long Beach State 9-8 on Saturday.
She has scored at least three goals in eight games this season.
The Rainbow Wahine (13-3, 3-0 Big West) remained at No. 3 in the Collegiate Water Polo Association Women’s Varsity Top 25, released Wednesday.
Hawaii faces No. 25 Pacific on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
UH HILO’S PAQUET WINS MEN’S TENNIS AWARD
Hawaii Hilo sophomore Jaime Paquet was named PacWest Men’s Tennis Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Paquet, of Asturias, Spain, went 3-0 at No. 1 singles for the Vulcans.
He has gone 6-2 playing in the top spot.