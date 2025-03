Scoreboard – Thursday, March 20, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Pac-Five vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Hawaiian Mission at Damien, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Punahou I at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Island Pacific at ‘Iolani I-AA, 6 p.m.; Assets (PBA) at Kamehameha I-AA, 6:30 p.m.; Hanalani at Punahou I-AA, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Mililani; Leilehua at Radford; Campbell at Waialua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m. at Kamehameha.

FRIDAY

JUDO

ILH: Round Robin Tournament, 5:30 p.m. at Maryknoll.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; University at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Hawaii Baptist def. ‘Iolani 19-25, 25-22, 25-13, 22-25, 15-11

Boys JV I ‘Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist-Black 25-16, 25-19

OIA EAST

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kailua def. Anuenue 25-9, 25-17, 25-5

OIA WEST

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Waipahu def. Mililani 25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 26-24, 16-14

Pearl City def. Nanakuli 25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 27-27

Boys JV

Waipahu def. Mililani 21-14, 17-21, 15-14

Nanakuli def. Pearl City 21-20, 18-21, 15-7

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Wednesday

At Fresno, Calif

Fresno Pacific 7, Chaminade 4

Leading hitters—CU: Ace Perry 2-4;

Safea Villaruz-Mauai 2-4, 2 runs; Alex Greb

2 RBIs.

At Rocklin, Calif.

Jessup 10, Hawaii Pacific 5

Leading hitters—HPU: Kan Taguchi 2-4,

2b; Noah Blythe 2-5, 2 runs; Bronson

Rivera 2-5, HR, 2 RBIs; Daniel Johnson 2-5.

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE WOMEN

At San Francisco

Wednesday

San Francisco State 4, Hawaii Pacific 1

Leading hitter—HPU: Neva Poulin 2b.

San Francisco State 9, Hawaii Pacific 4

Leading hitter—HPU: Jewel Larson 2 RBIs.

ILH

Wednesday

At Punahou

Pac-Five 13, Punahou I-AA 0, 5 inn.

W—Kylie Oshita (three innings, one hit, seven strikeouts). Leading hitters—P5: Jaelyn Natividad 2-3, 2 runs; Oshita 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Mauliola Zuttermeister 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kaimana Siu HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Filinga Tuifua 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Sophia Chiavetta 2b.

MAKUA ALII

Wednesday

Sons of Hawaii 6, Kupuna Kane 3

Ho’o Ikaika 21, Yankees 70’s 9

Kanaks 18, Hui Ohana 11

Bad Company 7, Golden Eagles 6

Fat Katz 8, Zen 6

Aikane 27, Sportsmen 17

Na Kahuna 14, Waipio 13

P.H. Shipyard 16, Kool Katz 3

Action 16, Islanders 4

Go Deep 15, Praise The Lord 12

Lokahi 16, Firehouse 4

Na Pueo 11, Yankees 7

TENNIS

COLLEGE MEN

No. 43 Dominican 7, Chaminade 0

At San Rafael, Calif.

Wednesday

Singles

No. 11 Audrey Rafols def. Kylie Ye 6-1, 6-0

Sofia Acuna def. Kirra Carvalho 6-0, 6-0

Astrid Craig def. Berylin Lau 6-3, 6-2

Logan Koitka def. Selena Buttery 6-0, 6-0

Lorenza Foster-Simbulan def. Danica

Palmer 6-0, 6-0

Bernadine Salvatierra def. Carine Bleasdell

6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Foster-Simbulan/Maria Gavrilov def. Ye/

Carvalho 6-0

Acuna/Rafols def. Lau/Buttery 6-2

Gina Dudley/Deepa Vanaraja def. Palmer/

Bleasdell 6-0

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Mid-Pacific 19, Damien 7

Kamehameha 33, Sacred Hearts 0