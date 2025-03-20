Hawaii women’s basketball sees season end in WBIT

The Hawaii women’s basketball team saw its season come to an end today in a 63-46 loss to UNLV in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nev.

Senior guard Lily Wahinekapu scored 12 of hr game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter for Hawaii, which finishes the season 22-10 and remains winless in nine postseason games under head coach Laura Beeman.

Brooklyn Rewers added 10 points off the bench for UH, which tied a season-low in points scored.

Imani Perez and Kelsie Imai made 3-pointers in an 8-0 run for UH to start the game before it was outscored 63-38 the rest of the way.

UNLV (26-7) improved to 18-2 at home this season.

Hawaii was outrebounded 47-26 and attempted only two free throws. The Rebels also doubled up UH in assists, 14-7.