Dillingham Boulevard is closed in both directions between Waiakamilo Road and Kohou Street due to a gas leak, the Honolulu Police Department announced this morning.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area, use alternate routes and expect significant delays.

The leak was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Officials have not provided an estimated time for reopening the roadway.

No injuries have been reported at this time.