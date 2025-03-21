Hikers airlifted to safety from Manana Ridge Trail

Honolulu Fire Department crews rescued a family of four from the Manana Ridge Trail on Thursday after they became lost and unable to safely descend on their own.

The department received a 911 call at 11:59 a.m. and dispatched six units with 17 personnel. First responders arrived at the scene by 12:09 p.m. and secured a landing zone at the top of Waimano Home Road to prepare for air operations.

Rescue personnel were inserted by Air 1 to the family’s location and escorted them to a remote landing zone nearby. The family was then airlifted to the Waimano Home Road landing zone, where they declined medical care.

No injuries were reported among the hikers or fire department personnel.

The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to assess their fitness level and hiking capabilities before attempting any trails. They advise comparing personal ability with trail descriptions and choosing routes that are realistic and safe. Staying hydrated is also essential to prevent heat exhaustion, disorientation and muscle cramps.