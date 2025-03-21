Rep. Gene Ward retiring due to health reasons after 27 years

State Rep. Gene Ward (R, Hawaii Kai-Kalama Valley) announced his retirement this morning, effective March 31, due to health reasons.

“As some of you are already aware, over the past few months I have experienced several health setbacks including anemia and sciatica. Recently, I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The recovery from various health issues has been a slow and painful process. Despite the many efforts of medical professionals, my recovery has been much slower and more painful in the last few weeks. In light of the recent pneumonia diagnosis, I have found myself at a difficult crossroad to decide my future as a member of the Hawaii State Legislature,” Ward said in a statement.

Ward, 82, has served Hawaii House District 18 for nearly 27 years.

“It has been the utmost privilege to serve the people of Hawaii Kai, Kalama Valley, and Portlock. The ‘People’s Office’ will continue to be open for business as the mouthpiece to express community concerns in the Hawaii State Legislature,” Ward added.

Gov. Josh Green expressed gratitude for Ward’s service in a statement.

“I want to extend my heartfelt wishes for his recovery from the health issues he cited. Gene has always been a fighter, and I know he will approach this chapter with the same strength and determination he has shown throughout his career. Jaime and I join those whose lives he has touched in keeping Gene and his family in our thoughts. We are grateful for his service and know he has certainly earned this time to focus on his well-being,” Green said.

The Republican Party chair has 30 days, beginning April 1, to submit three names to Gov. Green, who will then have 60 days to appoint Ward’s successor.

Ward’s office staff will remain in place until a replacement is appointed, ensuring continued support for the district.