Letter: Insurance firms, halt ads to help policyholders

The usually flush home insurance companies are now facing major reimbursements to policyholders who have been paying premiums for years to protect their homes destroyed by fire. To counter this trend, the insurance companies have been canceling policies of homeowners in fire-prone areas.

I have a solution to their problems: temporarily stop advertising.

Advertising costs a lot of money. If they’re canceling existing policies, why do they keep trolling for new ones? If they’re worried about losing money, they could save a lot by temporarily halting advertising and using that extra capital to help policyholders reclaim their homes and their lives.

I watch professional basketball on television, where State Farm is practically omnipresent. I would rather know that their jingle refrain, “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there,” is a direct communication to policyholders, rather than to me and other basketball fans watching expensive commercials.

John W. White

Haleiwa

