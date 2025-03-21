Letter: Musk needs to keep his mitts off Social Security

What Elon Musk calls fraud, waste and abuse is any money he can’t grab because it’s already legally allocated. If he really plans to pillage and plunder Social Security, he may not like the reaction from a lot of very angry seniors who aren’t nearly as impressed with him as he is with himself.

Musk feeds off of the federal government and has no compunction whatsoever to ruin lives to take money that we earned over the years to pay for his flaky projects he uses to make himself look good.

I don’t want him using my earned Social Security on self-crashing driverless cars, exploding rockets or whatever silliness he wants to impress us with. As far as I’m concerned, he shouldn’t be in any position of power in our government, as he was neither elected nor vetted.

Dave Kisor

Pahoa, Hawaii island

