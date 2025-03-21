Letter: Rail critic hoping Trump will pull project’s funds

A Skyline rail car is seen leaving the Halawa station in May 2023.

The article “Skyline short of expectations” (Star-Advertiser, March 1) was excellent. In my view, rail was never about traffic, just former Mayor Mufi Hannemann’s aspirations. It was a not possible and nonsensical no go from Day 1. It’s now up to $10 billion over budget, running a decade behind schedule and not even half-way done.

In comes the unexpected savior: the new president, Donald Trump. He may, and quite possibly will, stop any scheduled federal contribution. That stop would be the end that even any of our wise men and women would not or could not do.

Congratulate him. He was visiting here in 2017 (for only one day) in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. But beware, he may want to rename it “American …” Maybe worth it? You decide.

Gerhard Hamm

Nuuanu

