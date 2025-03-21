Letter: State schools system needs drastic overhaul

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Democrats and union chiefs have not been very creative with Hawaii’s public education system. No matter what happens to the federal Department of Education, expect little or nothing to happen to the state DOE.

No state schools superintendent has had the wherewithal of daring a revamp of something that screams for “bold action” referenced by former schools chief Christina Kishimoto (“Hawaii’s teacher crisis is equity issue that demands urgent, bold action now,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 19, 2020).

I am waiting for whatever surprises current Superintendent Keith Hayashi is willing to try.

Everything in this state hinges on a massive makeover of public education, including the University of Hawaii and its community colleges. Hawaii seems to believe it is in great straits, but in reality it’s in dire straits that can only be remedied by a draconian do-over that Democrats and unions fear.

Peter Tali Coleman Jr.

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

