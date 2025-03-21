Letter: Use snazzy drones to reduce fireworks allure

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As the Aliamanu tragedy continues to unfold and our state debates what to do about its pervasive fireworks problem, many parents and animal guardians like myself are hoping for meaningful change.

Many people support a crackdown on illegal pyrotechnics, but our cities, businesses and civic organizations could also help reduce the allure of these hazardous explosives by embracing beautiful drone light shows that can be choreographed and set to music.

Unlike fireworks, they don’t produce deafening blasts that terrify small children and people with PTSD. They don’t pollute water and soil or leave behind debris. They don’t ignite wildfires or set homes ablaze.

Drones can be used year after year, making them more cost-effective. And the real cost of fireworks — the misery for many residents, the harm to wildlife and the environment, the loss of life — is too great to measure.

Better options exist. Fireworks just aren’t worth it.

Jade Napierala

Waipahu

