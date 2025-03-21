Off the news: Learn more about Honouliuli historic site

Friday, March 21, 2025
It’s been a relatively quiet 10 years since the Honouliuli National Historic Site was established on Feb. 24, 2015 — but now, it’s time to tout the significance of this WWII POW and incarceration camp. Two events this month will launch a year’s worth of events:
>> At 10 a.m. March 27, a panel will share the story of how Honouliuli became a national park, as well as site updates, at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii.
>> At 3 p.m. March 30, two archaeologists for Japanese-American confinement sites in Hawaii will discuss their archaeological excavations at Honouliuli and other locales. The link for this virtual event will be on www.nps.gov/hono.