Off the news: Sunny outlook on rooftop solar systems

It’s good to see rooftop solar installations, and capacity, continuing their steady progress in Hawaii.
Last year, 7,976 new systems were added, a 7.5% increase over the previous year, says Hawaiian Electric. Total solar generation capacity — residential, commercial and grid-scale — grew by 13% to 1,410 megawatts. It’ll be even better to see clean-energy advances continue. HECO’s website has info on new renewable energy programs that are designed to be simpler and more equitable in the long run (see 808ne.ws/renewableenergy).