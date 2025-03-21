Blaisdell Concert Hall completes $10 million in phased renovations
John Condrey, right, lead architect and project manager for the city, spoke Thursday alongside Haku Milles, director of the Department of Design and Construction, during a tour of the first phase of Blaisdell Concert Hall’s renovation.
Above, Condrey is seen in the refurbished cast and chorus dressing room.
Allyn Lee, with the city’s Department of Design and Construction’s mechanical and electrical division, said backstage equipment installation included a large black, wall-mounted electrical box, left, meant to offer more power to touring companies visiting the venue.