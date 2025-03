U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, spoke Friday during a rally at the U.S. Department of Education after layoffs and the threat of President Trump closing the agency. Trump signed an executive order Thursday.

President Donald Trump’s widely expected executive order Thursday to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education was met with alarm and contempt from Hawaii educators and the state’s Democratic congressional delegation who are worried about many federally funded programs supporting student loans, civil rights and low-income children.

Hawaii State Teachers Association Vice President Logan Okita said the move was not surprising since eliminating the DOE has been part of Trump’s platform since before he was elected.

She said while the majority of funding for Hawaii’s public education system comes from the state, Hawaii still relies on federal funds to maintain programs for vulnerable students.

Okita, a Nimitz Elementary School teacher, warned that the loss of federal funding could have significant consequences for students needing additional support, especially children in military families.

She said that not having resources will affect students on many levels. She works with students who need extra help, many of whom are from military families. A lot of these students will be directly affected, as will schools operated by the Department of Defense, since many of their parents serve in the military.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono condemned Trump’s executive order, calling it a direct attack on the nation’s education system.

“Through his attempt to abolish the Department of Education, Donald Trump will continue his focus on crippling our government and sow chaos in schools and communities across the country by eliminating crucial programs that our children rely on,” Hirono said in a statement.

She highlighted the department’s role in promoting early childhood programs, supporting low-income students and students with disabilities, and administering federal student aid, including Pell Grants and federal student loans.

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda also voiced strong opposition, accusing Trump of “robbing keiki of the quality education they deserve” and depriving educators of essential resources. She reminded the public that only an act of Congress could eliminate the DOE.

According to state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi, federal funding accounts for 11% of the state Department of Education’s budget. In fiscal year 2024,the state received over $322 million in federal grants, which help fund essential programs like Title I for low-income schools, Special Education — or IDEA — and Career and Technical Education. He emphasized that these programs are crucial in providing equitable education services across the state.

“The President’s executive order directing the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education raises serious concerns for Hawaii’s public school system. The U.S. DOE plays a critical role in providing funding, policy guidance and civil rights protections that directly support our students and schools,” Hayashi told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in an email.

Shaan Patel, founder and CEO of Prep Expert — a company that helps high school students, including many in Hawaii, prepare for college — said eliminating the DOE could have significant effects on both K-12 education and higher education.

“The executive order would eliminate federal oversight of schools and universities, which could have a significant impact on student loans, financial aid and compliance with national education standards,” Patel said. “The Department of Education already manages over $1.6 trillion in student loans, so figuring out where and how that will be handled is going to be a huge issue.”

Patel also raised concerns about how curriculum funding and testing standards will be affected — some advocates argue that Hawaii’s students need curriculum and testing standards tailored to the state’s unique demographics and culture, while others believe national education standards should remain in place.

“It’s about bringing control back to the local level,” Patel said. “I can see both sides, but I tend to agree that when you move education to the people who are closer to it at the local level, generally student outcomes are better because they know their student population better than the people in D.C.”

The executive order prohibits federal education funds from being used for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives or gender-­related programs.

Since returning to office, Trump also has signed orders expanding school choice and reducing federal influence over curriculum. His administration recently canceled $226 million in federal grants that promoted policies on race and gender identity in education.

Hawaii has a strong connection to federal education policy. Hawaii’s late U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink was the principal author of Title IX, the landmark federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools and universities receiving federal funds.

Title IX covers a wide range of issues, including sexual harassment, assault and gender-based discrimination. It remains unclear whether the executive order will affect Title IX enforcement or funding.

The fate of Title I, which provides aid to low-income schools, remains uncertain following Trump’s executive order. However, Patel noted that because Title I funding is authorized by Congress, it cannot be eliminated by executive action alone.

While the order directs the closure of the DOE, Congress must approve budget changes to defund or restructure programs like Title I. If no legislative action is taken, Title I funds will likely continue, but state governments may assume responsibility for their administration.

Colleges that rely on federal funding also could face financial uncertainty. Many universities depend on federal grants to subsidize tuition, fund student support programs, and provide graduate assistantships. Without a clear transition plan, funding disruptions could affect schools and students alike.

A major concern is the Office of Federal Student Aid, which oversees Pell Grants, federal student loans and other aid programs. While these funds are appropriated by Congress and cannot be eliminated by executive order, the administration of student aid might shift to another federal agency.

Trump has previously suggested moving student aid oversight to the Small Business Administration, though other agencies — such as the Treasury Department — also could take over the program.

Patel reassured students that federal loans and grants are unlikely to disappear, but warned that the transition could cause processing delays and confusion for millions of borrowers. With the DOE being phased out, he said, disruptions in administration could complicate financial aid disbursements and student loan servicing.

As uncertainty looms over federal education programs, Patel urges students and families to diversify their college funding sources.

“I’m a big advocate of not just relying on the federal government to fund your college education,” he said. “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.”

Patel recommends that Hawaii students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to accept any grants or loans they qualify for, explore state-based aid and scholarships, apply for private scholarships that often go unclaimed and take advantage of college 529 savings plans, which allow families to save for education with tax benefits.

Additionally, Patel stresses the importance of family involvement in the financial aid process. Since FAFSA eligibility is based on parental income, families should organize tax returns, W-2 forms, 1099 income statements and Social Security numbers in advance to avoid delays in financial aid applications.

Hayashi said state education officials are working with the governor’s office, the Attorney General’s Office and federal partners to assess the implications of Trump’s executive order.

“We will continue to advocate for the resources and protections our students and educators rely on and will provide updates and guidance as more information becomes available,” Hayashi said. “Our priority remains clear: to deliver a high-quality education and provide support for every student, regardless of shifting federal priorities.”

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday in a statement, “Schools across the country rely on federal dollars but Donald Trump would rather gut their funding and funnel it into the pockets of billionaires. Everything this administration does in the name of so-called efficiency and savings is about one thing: enriching the richest people to ever walk the planet. This time, it’s our children who will pay for it with their futures.”