Kokua Line: When is next e-waste event in town?

Question: Regarding the drive-thru e-waste recycling events, do they ever hold those in town? The last one was in Waianae, which was too far for me.

Answer: Yes. You are referring to the Going Green community recycling events, which generally are held at least once a month at host sites all around Oahu, including in urban Hono­lulu. Organizers like to hold these events outside the urban core, too, for people who can’t or don’t want to drive to town; an event was held earlier this month at Waianae High School. Going Green is just one of the organizations or businesses that encourages recycling. A different free, drive-thru e-waste collection event to be hosted by Hawaiian Electric on Saturday might be more convenient for you.

The public is invited to drive-thru and drop off certain e-waste from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hawaiian Electric’s Ward Baseyard visitor parking lot, 820 Ward Ave., across from Blaisdell Center, according to a company news release. Makai-bound traffic along Ward Avenue should expect delays that morning.

The following items will be accepted: batteries (UPS, alkaline, lead acid); computers (desktop, laptop, monitors) and IT peripherals; cellphones; hard drives; power cords; printers; and TVs (flat-screen or CRT).

“Please do not bring cooking appliances, electric personal items, floor fans and vacuums, stereo equipment and speakers, hazardous materials, construction and demolition waste and Christmas lights and light bulbs,” the news release said. It directed people to eopala.com for more information about e-waste.

Electric vehicle charging stations at the base yard will remain accessible during the event.

Going Green, meanwhile, has five community recycling events scheduled in April, four of which will be in Honolulu. We’ll write about them next week, to avoid any confusion about what is acceptable for drop-off.

Q: Regarding changing direct-deposit information with Social Security (808ne.ws/4iGEk7S), I learned when I did this in 2024 that if you make the change online, it doesn’t take effect right away, and if you do it over the phone, it does. That’s why I waited on hold to do it over the phone when I switched banks, even though I have an online account with Social Security — I couldn’t afford to go a month or more without my Social Security. Will they end the online delay since they are dropping phone service?

A: Yes, the agency says that it will expedite processing of direct-deposit change requests made online or in person to take effect in one business day. “Prior to this change, online direct deposit changes were held for 30 days,” according to a news release Tuesday from the Social Security Administration. As of March 31, Social Security claimants will no longer be able to change their direct-deposit information over the phone, it said. If they don’t have an online account to manage their Social Security benefits, they will have to make an appointment to make the change in person at a Social Security field office.

The news release said SSA “plans to implement the Department of Treasury’s Bureau of Fiscal Service’s payment integrity service called Account Verification Service. AVS provides instant bank verification services to proactively and timely prevent fraud associated with direct deposit change requests.”

Mahalo

Mahalo to the young woman and young gentleman who quickly came to our aid when my husband and I both fell while exiting the Stan Sheriff Center on March 14. It was so comforting to know how much they cared for our well-being. The gentleman held my hand the entire time until I was able to stand on my own. Husband and I are both doing OK. Big mahalo again. — The Lees

