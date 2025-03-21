Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, March 21, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Hawaii NewsRearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Pidgin English has roots in 16th-century trade

By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser

Today

Editors' PicksFeatured Columns

HONOLULU ADVERTISER When President Roosevelt came to Hawaii in 1934, P.Y. Chong put an ad in the paper using a variation of the original pidgin English. It welcomed “Plesiden Looshawelt: Allsame wely welcome, wely glat you come to Honolulu, evlybody too much happy.”
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

HONOLULU ADVERTISER

When President Roosevelt came to Hawaii in 1934, P.Y. Chong put an ad in the paper using a variation of the original pidgin English. It welcomed “Plesiden Looshawelt: Allsame wely welcome, wely glat you come to Honolulu, evlybody too much happy.”

COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO Artist Harry Lyons drew Columbia Inn owner Tosh Kaneshiro wearing an “Ain’ no beeg t’ing” button. Kaneshiro was a Dodger fan, and the team struggled to win a World Series.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO

Artist Harry Lyons drew Columbia Inn owner Tosh Kaneshiro wearing an “Ain’ no beeg t’ing” button. Kaneshiro was a Dodger fan, and the team struggled to win a World Series.

HONOLULU ADVERTISER When President Roosevelt came to Hawaii in 1934, P.Y. Chong put an ad in the paper using a variation of the original pidgin English. It welcomed “Plesiden Looshawelt: Allsame wely welcome, wely glat you come to Honolulu, evlybody too much happy.”
COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO Artist Harry Lyons drew Columbia Inn owner Tosh Kaneshiro wearing an “Ain’ no beeg t’ing” button. Kaneshiro was a Dodger fan, and the team struggled to win a World Series.