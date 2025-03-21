Rearview Mirror: Pidgin English has roots in 16th-century trade
When President Roosevelt came to Hawaii in 1934, P.Y. Chong put an ad in the paper using a variation of the original pidgin English. It welcomed “Plesiden Looshawelt: Allsame wely welcome, wely glat you come to Honolulu, evlybody too much happy.”
Artist Harry Lyons drew Columbia Inn owner Tosh Kaneshiro wearing an “Ain’ no beeg t’ing” button. Kaneshiro was a Dodger fan, and the team struggled to win a World Series.