Seabury Hall’s Bromo Dorn wins Gatorade hoops honor

By Star-Advertiser staff
Seabury Hall’s Bromo Dorn was named Gatorade Hawaii Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Thursday.
Dorn, a senior guard, averaged 27.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.1 assists for the Spartans, who won the Division II state title.
The Gatorade award is presented to student-athletes who excel athletically, in the classroom and in the community.
Dorn, who has maintained a 3.79 GPA, has volunteered locally as a youth basketball coach and instructor.
Registration open for canoe paddling races
Registration is open for the Na Wahine O Ke Kai and Molokai Hoe long-distance outrigger canoe paddling races.
The Na Wahine O Ke Kai will be held Sept. 28 and the Molokai Hoe will be Oct. 12.
The 41-mile events begin at Hale O Lono Harbor on Molokai and end at Hilton Hawaiian Village Lagoon on Oahu.
For more information and to register, visit ohcra.com.
The races returned last year after a four-year absensce.