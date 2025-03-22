3 dead, at least 15 injured in shooting at New Mexico park

LAS CRUCES, N.M. >> A fight between two rival groups at an unsanctioned car show late Friday led to a huge shootout that killed three people and injured at least 15 others in Las Cruces, New Mexico, police said.

About 200 people were at the show at Young Park when gunfire erupted around 10:10 p.m., police said at a news conference Saturday. The shooting involved handguns and resulted in the discharge of as many as 60 rounds, officials said.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon. Police said the shooting began between two groups that had ill will toward each other, though the nature of the dispute was unknown.

Among those killed were three males, two 19-year-olds and a 16-year-old, police said. The people who were injured were 16 to 36 years old. At the news conference, officials revised the total number of injured from earlier reports.

Of those wounded, seven patients were sent to the University Medical Center of El Paso in Texas. Four others were treated and discharged from hospitals, and the conditions of four others receiving treatment were unclear, Michael Daniels, the Las Cruces fire chief, said at the news conference.

“Today we mourn a tragic, a senseless, a horrible event that happened in our city last night,” the city’s mayor, Eric Enriquez, said at the news conference. “Our heartfelt condolences to all. This is a sad day for our community.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Witnesses said that the shooting took place at a monthly gathering where drivers of modified sports cars show them off. They described a scene of pandemonium as gunshots were heard and attendees began to flee.

“They just started shooting, and they just started running around everybody,” said Angel Legaspy, 20, whose parked car was hit by bullets. The shooting was indiscriminate, “like all over the place,” he said.

Manuel Urbina, who was visiting from Wyoming, went to the park to check out the city’s car scene. He said things were calm, aside from the occasional squeal of a skidding car or the roar of its engine. Then he heard shots.

“People were running everywhere,” he said. “We all started to run, and then I saw a young man laid out on the ground.”

Police said they had not identified any suspects.

Police asked anyone who has video or images of the events, particularly any that show the shooting or people with firearms, to submit them as evidence.

While the circumstances of the shooting in Las Cruces remain unclear, New Mexico has struggled in recent years with violent crime.

The violent crime rate there was twice the national average in 2023, according to the Council of State Governments Justice Center. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, has made combating crime a priority.

“There will come a time to talk about the failures that led to this tragedy and so many others in New Mexico, but now is not that time,” Jeremy Story, the Las Cruces police chief, said at the news conference.

Las Cruces became a flashpoint in the state’s debate over crime in February 2024, when a police officer, Jonah Hernandez, was stabbed to death after responding to a trespassing call.

By August 2024, violent crime in the city was up 46% compared with the same period in 2023.

© 2025 The New York Times Company