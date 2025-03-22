Moped rider, 56, critically injured in Kaimuki crash

A 56-year-old was critically injured when the moped he was riding drifted into another lane and struck a vehicle in Kaimuki Friday.

Police said that at about 8:41 a.m., the man was traveling east on Waialae Avenue near Kapahulu Avenue when he drifted into the adjacent eastbound lane and hit a vehicle being driven by a 73-year-old woman, ejecting him onto the road.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the man and took him in critical condition to a hospital.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.