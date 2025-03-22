Waikiki shooting suspect, 19, charged with reckless endangering

A teenager was formally charged this morning in connection with a shooting incident in Waikiki last weekend, Honolulu Police Department said.

Ngaselo Nethon, 19, was charged with first-degree reckless endangering and a firearms offense, HPD said. The suspect’s bail was set at $100,000, HPD said.

According to HPD, Nethon was observed discharging a firearm in Waikiki at 9:42 p.m. on March 16 at the corner of Kalakaua and Seaside avenues, which placed people nearby in danger of death or injury.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, but a window at a nearby business was shattered from the gunfire.

On Thursday at 8:21 p.m., the suspect was arrested in Kalihi without incident in a case that was initially investigated as second-degree attempted murder, HPD said.