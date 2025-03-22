Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, March 22, 2025 82° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Waikiki shooting suspect, 19, charged with reckless endangering

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 3:51 p.m.

Crime in HawaiiWaikiki

STAR-ADVERTISER

STAR-ADVERTISER

A teenager was formally charged this morning in connection with a shooting incident in Waikiki last weekend, Honolulu Police Department said.

Ngaselo Nethon, 19, was charged with first-degree reckless endangering and a firearms offense, HPD said. The suspect’s bail was set at $100,000, HPD said.

According to HPD, Nethon was observed discharging a firearm in Waikiki at 9:42 p.m. on March 16 at the corner of Kalakaua and Seaside avenues, which placed people nearby in danger of death or injury.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, but a window at a nearby business was shattered from the gunfire.

On Thursday at 8:21 p.m., the suspect was arrested in Kalihi without incident in a case that was initially investigated as second-degree attempted murder, HPD said.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide