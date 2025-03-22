Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Work furlough inmate fails to return to Oahu Community Correctional Center

By Star-Advertiser staff

Jason S. Takaki

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported that a work furlough inmate failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center after being released on a job-seeking pass Friday morning.

Jason S. Takaki, 45, left the jail’s Module 20 and was supposed to return by 2 p.m.Friday. State sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified, according to a department news release.

Takaki is serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, forgery and theft. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 158 pounds; he has brown eyes and black hair.

The news release said the fugitive is now facing a second-degree escape charge, a Class B felony punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.

Takaki is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status, the release said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or state sheriffs at 808-586-1352.

