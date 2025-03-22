Letter: National anthem best performed by big bands

The national anthem is a tribute to every American, those who serve in our armed forces and those who sacrificed and died to protect our country. It is only fitting that our armed service bands or college and high school bands perform the national anthem at sporting events. The sounds of instrument — winds, drums and cymbals — make it more powerful, effective, emotional and chicken skin-inducing when it is played.

Singing of the national anthem isn’t as effective as a band. I’ve listened to many, including professional singers, who have made up their own rendition or tried to jazz it up, only to mess it up badly. Leave the national anthem to our American bands. As a Hawaiian and American citizen, I can say “Hawaii Pono‘i” and the national anthem are potent symbols of our beloved Hawaii, representing unity, patriotism and freedom.

John Keala

Waianae

